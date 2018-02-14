Thatcham wheelchair basketball player gets new chair thanks to community fundraising

A MEMBER of Thatcham’s wheelchair basketball club has been granted new opportunities thanks to community generosity.

Thames Valley Kings player Joe Humphreys received a £3,500 day-to-day wheelchair following a fundraising campaign.

Mr Humphreys, 19, was helped by a crowdfunding page set up by the club, where he regularly plays and helps coach.

Grants from Thatcham Nursing Society and Newbury and Thatcham Welfare Trust, totalling £1,000 and £500 respectively, boosted the fundraising drive.

Mr Humphreys said: “Now I can enjoy more everyday activities without struggling.

“Thank you again to everyone who shared and donated towards it and for Thatcham Nursing Society and Newbury and Thatcham Welfare Trust for supporting me by offering me grants.

“Without your help I wouldn’t have the lightweight wheelchair and it will really give me more opportunities that I didn’t have before.”

His mother, Kate, added: “Firstly I would like to say a massive thank you to the Thames Valley Kings in setting up the crowdfunding page.

“A quick mention to the person who does not wish to be named, but got us over the last hurdle with a sizeable donation (hopefully you know who you are), you are an absolute star and lastly to each and everyone that donated and shared. Love to you all.

“To see Joe getting about so much easier is the best gift of all.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”