go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, residents are being "punished" with a third successive council tax rise.  

In other news, a thug who punched a man unconscious in the town centre before kicking his teeth out has been jailed.

Plus, a government grant has been awarded to the otherwise "unviable" development of the Sterling Cables site.

Meanwhile, we report on the memories of people who witnessed the Newbury bombing 75 years ago. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a prolific thief who targets Hungerford shops has avoided prison once more.

In Thatcham this week, the first look for housing on a contentious site will be displayed next week. 

And in Hampshire, a controversial Highclere home has been granted planning permission.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632 tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Council tax bills set to rise by almost six per cent in West Berkshire

Council Tax bills set to rise in West Berkshire

Park attack thug jailed for a year

Park attack thug jailed for a year

New café approved for Northbrook Street

New eaterie planned for Newbury

Thatcham parking charges would be "final nail" for some traders

Thatcham parking charges would be "final nail" for some traders

News

Man sustains serious head and leg injuries after being assaulted in Theale
News

Man sustains serious head and leg injuries after being assaulted in Theale

Two men have been arrested following incident outside restaurant on Sunday

 
In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 
Thatcham

Thatcham drink-driver who was almost five times over the limit avoids jail 

 
News

Soggy pancake day is batter than nothing

 
News

Youngsters playing 'chicken' with traffic

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33