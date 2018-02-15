IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, residents are being "punished" with a third successive council tax rise.

In other news, a thug who punched a man unconscious in the town centre before kicking his teeth out has been jailed.

Plus, a government grant has been awarded to the otherwise "unviable" development of the Sterling Cables site.

Meanwhile, we report on the memories of people who witnessed the Newbury bombing 75 years ago.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a prolific thief who targets Hungerford shops has avoided prison once more.

In Thatcham this week, the first look for housing on a contentious site will be displayed next week.

And in Hampshire, a controversial Highclere home has been granted planning permission.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632 tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.