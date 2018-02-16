Lower Way field proposals to go on display next week

RESIDENTS can have a first look at the plans for up to 100 homes at Thatcham’s Lower Way field.

Persimmon Homes will be holding a consultation event for its plans for the controversial site next week.

The field was identified as a ‘preferred’ housing site in West Berkshire Council’s Development Plan Document (DPD) in 2014.

Thousands of people objected to the field being included in the DPD and councillors were jeered by residents when they approved the document the following year.

The DPD outlined the site, which has a developable area of about three hectares, to accommodate approximately 85 homes.

However, Persimmon has said that it is looking to maximise the site and says it is capable of accommodating 100 homes to help meet the local housing need in an “accessible and sustainable location”.

Public open space is included in the proposals and a public footpath will connect with existing footpaths to the south and east.

Forty per cent of the homes will be affordable.

The field forms part of the Thatcham Moors Nature Reserve and is located next to the Nature Discovery Centre.

However, the council has said that the development would not adversely affect the special area of conservation, but instead make a positive contribution to the West Berkshire Living Landscape project.

A consultation event will be held at the Nature Discovery Centre between 2pm and 7.30pm on Monday, February 19.