Raise your Thatcham issues with police

THATCHAM residents can discuss crime with local officers at an event next week.

Community forums bring residents, the police, stakeholders and community groups together, helping officers to deal with issues in their communities.

The forums also act as a mechanism for identifying, reviewing and resolving priority neighbourhood issues.

The next forum will be held between 7.15pm and 9.15pm on Thursday, February 22, in St Mary’s Church meeting room.

Community forums are open to all to attend.

The first forum, last November, identified daily drug dealing, anti-social behaviour in the Broadway and boy racers in the town.

Other problems were cyclists and parking on pavements, youths setting fire to benches in the Moors playground and litter around Kennet Heath.