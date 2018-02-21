go

Dance through the decades to support Kennet School

Past pupils invited to revive old memories for school's anniversary

DANCE through the decades and revive some old memories at Kennet School next month. 

Kennet’s parent teacher association will be hosting the event to celebrate the school’s 60th anniversary.

Music from the 60s to 2018, an upgraded tuck shop and school dinners will all form part of the adults only school disco. The event will run from 7.30pm until 11pm on Friday, March 2.

Tickets cost £3 and can be bought from Kennet School or by emailing kennetpta@gmail.com  

Kennet opened on September 11, 1957. It cost around £148,000 to build and was designed for 430 pupils – but welcomed 618 on the first day. 

