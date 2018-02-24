Life-saving partnership celebrates five-years

A LIFE-saving partnership between a West Berkshire charity and a local business has celebrated five years.

De Vere Wokefield Estate

has raised £10,000 for the Burghfield & Mortimer Community First Responders since it first started fundraising for the cause.

The co-ordinator of The Burghfield & Mortimer NHS Community First Responders, David Gregory, recently presented De Vere Wokefield Estate’s senior management team with a plaque to commemorate its efforts and continued support for the local lifesaving team.

General manager Howard Lewis said: “I’m a great fan of community engagement.

“I love to see our staff involved in sports and supporting great causes like the Volunteer Community Medical Responders.

“We have had need of their services here once or twice and they have even saved a member of staff’s life, so it’s a cause that’s very dear to our hearts.”

The estate started supporting the fundraising for a new local 4x4 emergency response car in 2012-13; hosting the launch event at Wokefield Place, with more than 80 local and regional VIPs attending.

It has continued to fundraise with innovative community events such as the Run for Responders, which attracted more than 350 participants last year, golf days and ad hoc pop-up food sales events.

The team continues its fundraising work, which has raised more than £10,000 to date.

Mr Gregory said: “We are indebted to De Vere Wokefield Estate.

“They are truly an organisation focused on their local community and are constantly in touch with us with proposals and ideas.”