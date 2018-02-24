go

'Quirky' job for Newbury firefighters

Crews called out to chimney blockage with a difference

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Fire; firefighters; fire engine

Newbury firefighters were called out to a "quirky" job last night - to pop a balloon stuck in a chimney.

Crews from Newbury were called to a house in Kings Road West at around 7.30pm on Friday. 

Crew manager Mike Wilson said there was quite a lot of smoke in the property when they arrived.

After removing the fire from the hearth the firefighters discovered the cause of the blockage, a pink helium balloon that had become wedged in the chimney.

Mr Wilson said that "a devious plan" was constructed to pop the balloon by inserting a water rescue pole down the chimney.  

He said that the occupants, a couple of children and a woman, had safely left the smokey property, which had not been damaged.

"It's a first one for us," Mr Wilson said.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Lane closures to hit the A34 and M4

roadworks

Prison for veteran conwoman

Prison for veteran conwoman

Vicious town centre attack caused life-changing injuries

Court

Rogue builder jailed over 'live' bathroom

Rogue builder jailed over 'live' bathroom

News

Fire hits 'beautiful' thatched Goring-on-Thames house
News

Fire hits 'beautiful' thatched Goring-on-Thames house

Firefighters from two counties called to tackle the blaze

 
Fire; firefighters; fire engine
News

'Quirky' job for Newbury firefighters

Crews called out to chimney blockage with a difference

 
News

'Floating homes' plans to go to appeal

 
News

Life-saving partnership celebrates five-years

 
News

Jail for dealer who used teens to sell his drugs

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33