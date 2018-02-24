'Quirky' job for Newbury firefighters

Newbury firefighters were called out to a "quirky" job last night - to pop a balloon stuck in a chimney.

Crews from Newbury were called to a house in Kings Road West at around 7.30pm on Friday.

Crew manager Mike Wilson said there was quite a lot of smoke in the property when they arrived.

After removing the fire from the hearth the firefighters discovered the cause of the blockage, a pink helium balloon that had become wedged in the chimney.

Mr Wilson said that "a devious plan" was constructed to pop the balloon by inserting a water rescue pole down the chimney.

He said that the occupants, a couple of children and a woman, had safely left the smokey property, which had not been damaged.

"It's a first one for us," Mr Wilson said.