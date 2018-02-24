go

Fire hits 'beautiful' thatched Goring-on-Thames house

The roof of a thatched house in Goring-on-Thames has been "mostly destroyed" in a fire overnight. 

Firefighters from Berkshire and Oxfordshire were called out to the blaze in High Street at around 9.30pm on Friday but the fire is still smouldering.

Firefighters had to fetch water from the Thames to help tackle the intense fire.

Crew manager at Newbury Fire Station, Mike Wilson, said that the thatched parts of the house had been mostly destroyed. 

Oxfordshire councillor for Goring, Kevin Bulmer, said on Twitter 

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. 

(Picture from TVP South Oxfordshire and Vale of the White Horse via Twitter)

