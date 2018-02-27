go

Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice later this week

Flake news! The weather forecast for Newbury

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Newbury for Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Some snow is forecast for lunchtime today (Tuesday), with a top temperature of 1ºC and a low of -4ºC.

No snow is forecast tomorrow, which has a top temperature of 0ºC and a low of -4ºC.

Snow is predicted for both Thursday (from 2pm onwards) and Friday (all day), which will have high and low temperatures of -1ºC/-2ºC and 1ºC/-1ºC respectively.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, with a high of 4ºC and a low of 1ºC. The yellow warning for snow and ice is issued until noon on Saturday.

