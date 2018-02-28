Today's weather forecast for Newbury – Wednesday

go

The Met Office is predicting a cold but sunny day in Newbury.

The top temperature will be 0ºC and the lowest will be -5ºC.

Sunshine is predicted until mid-afternoon and then there is a 50 per cent chance of snow from 7pm until midnight.

An amber weather warning for snow and ice in West Berkshire is in place for tomorrow and Friday. A yellow warning is in place for Saturday.

Snow is predicted from 9am tomorrow until 6am on Saturday, with a possible break on Friday morning.

