Today's weather forecast for Newbury – Thursday

There is a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for Newbury today, tomorrow and Saturday.

Snow is predicted all day today until 9pm, with a possible short break at around 11am.

The top temperature will be -2ºC and the lowest will be -3ºC.

There may be some snow tomorrow afternoon and Friday's temperatures will be slightly less cold, with the lowest at -2ºC and the highest -1ºC.

Snow is predicted to return early on Saturday morning but stop before lunchtime and not return for the rest of the day. Some snow may return in the early hours of Sunday, and then stop.