A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

Long-delays and suggested diversions from Highways England

A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

The A34 is now closed in both directions between the A343 and the A303 following a collision near Tot Hill.

A lorry has reportedly jack-knifed on the road.

Emergency services are on site and there are five-mile tailbacks in both directions.

There is a full closure on the A34 NB at Bullington Cross and SB at the A343.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: "If you are stuck in the traffic as a result of this please stay in your vehicles and keep as warm as possible - we are on scene and working hard to try and ease the congestion as soon as it is safe to do so."

We will bring you more information here, when we get it.

More info and diversion from Highways England here: https://m.highways.gov.uk/#news

