A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

The A34 is now closed in both directions between the A343 and the A303 following a collision near Tot Hill.

A lorry has reportedly jack-knifed on the road.

Emergency services are on site and there are five-mile tailbacks in both directions.

There is a full closure on the A34 NB at Bullington Cross and SB at the A343.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: "If you are stuck in the traffic as a result of this please stay in your vehicles and keep as warm as possible - we are on scene and working hard to try and ease the congestion as soon as it is safe to do so."

More info and diversion from Highways England here: https://m.highways.gov.uk/#news