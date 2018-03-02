Today's weather forecast for Newbury – Friday

There is a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for Newbury today.

Snow is predicted all day, with particularly heavy snowfall at lunchtime, from noon to 2pm. There will be more heavy snowfall after 10pm.

The temperature will be -1ºC all day.

The yellow weather warning continues tomorrow, with fog predicted from 5am to 9am. There may be some snow on Saturday evening, but temperatures tomorrow will be less cold, ranging from 2ºC to 4ºC.

Rain is predicted for Sunday.