go

Today's weather forecast for Newbury – Friday

Met Office predictions for today and tonight

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

Today's weather forecast for Newbury – Friday

There is a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for Newbury today.

Snow is predicted all day, with particularly heavy snowfall at lunchtime, from noon to 2pm. There will be more heavy snowfall after 10pm.

The temperature will be -1ºC all day.

The yellow weather warning continues tomorrow, with fog predicted from 5am to 9am. There may be some snow on Saturday evening, but temperatures tomorrow will be less cold, ranging from 2ºC to 4ºC.

Rain is predicted for Sunday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Dead horse found tied to a tree by the road

Dead horse found tied to a tree by the road

One person dies on the A34 near Tothill

One person dies on the A34 near Tothill

Police hunting rapist who may be posing as taxi driver in Newbury

Police on the hunt for 'predatory offender' following two rapes in Newbury

List of West Berkshire schools closed today

List of West Berkshire schools closed today

News

All waste collections suspended in West Berkshire today
News

All waste collections suspended in West Berkshire today

Council say bins won't be collected after heavy snow

 
Today's weather forecast for Newbury – Friday
News

Today's weather forecast for Newbury – Friday

Met Office predictions for today and tonight

 
News

Confirmed school closures: Friday 2 March

 
News

Fun in snowy Newbury

 
News

Police hunting rapist who may be posing as taxi driver in Newbury

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33