Height restriction for Thatcham level crossing

A HEIGHT restriction at Thatcham’s level crossing will come into force later this month.

The five-metre (16.4ft) height restriction will be in place following Network Rail conducting work at the crossing as part of its project to electrify the line through the district.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Throughout 2018, Network Rail will be upgrading the railway between Reading and Newbury which will enable brand new, cleaner, quieter electric trains to operate between Berkshire and London Paddington, increasing capacity by almost a quarter.

“In order for these new trains to run, we will be installing electrical equipment such as masts and steelwork which will power the trains.

“The first period of work will be between Monday, March 12, and Friday, March 16, and during that time the level crossing at Thatcham will be closed overnight to allow for the equipment to be installed.

“Once the electrical equipment, which will be carrying 25,000 volts, has been fixed in place, a height restriction will be in permanent operation.

“This is to ensure safe usage of the level crossing for all users.”

The chairman of Thatcham Town Council’s planning and environment committee, Richard Crumly (Con, Thatcham Central) said: “If it stops lorries going up and down the hill that’s to be welcomed.

“I hope it’s just going to be well sign-posted, we don’t want any lorries coming over and knocking down power lines.

“Personally, anything that accelerates the process of the electrification of the railway is to be welcomed and the sooner it’s done the better.”

The height restriction comes into force on Friday, March 16.