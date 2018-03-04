Thatcham school celebrates youth groups

A COLOURFUL display of youth was held at a Thatcham primary school last week.

Francis Baily pupils enjoyed wearing their Rainbow, Beaver, Cubs, Brownies, Guides and Scouts uniforms to school on Thursday, February 22, joining in with international celebrations of Founders Day, which co-incides with the birthday of the founder of the Scouting movement, Robert Baden-Powell, and also of his wife Olave.

Francis Baily headteacher Chris Davis said that the school had joined in with the event for several years, having been made aware of it by Brown Owl of the 5th Thatcham Brownies, Denise Newport.

Mr Davis added that the organisations played a valuable role in modern society, giving so many children the chance to grow as individuals, to have fun and to think of others.