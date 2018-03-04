go

Thatcham school celebrates youth groups

Francis Baily puts on colourful display

Thatcham school celebrates youth groups

A COLOURFUL display of youth was held at a Thatcham primary school last week. 

Francis Baily pupils enjoyed wearing their Rainbow, Beaver, Cubs, Brownies, Guides and Scouts uniforms to school on Thursday, February 22, joining in with international celebrations of Founders Day, which co-incides with the birthday of the founder of the Scouting movement, Robert Baden-Powell, and also of his wife Olave.

Francis Baily headteacher Chris Davis said that the school had joined in with the event for several years, having been made aware of it by Brown Owl of the 5th Thatcham Brownies, Denise Newport.

Mr Davis added that the organisations played a valuable role in modern society, giving so many children the chance to grow as individuals, to have fun and to think of others.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

One person dies on the A34 near Tothill

One person dies on the A34 near Tothill

Police hunting suspected rapist who may be posing as taxi driver in Newbury

Police on the hunt for 'predatory offender' following two rapes in Newbury

List of West Berkshire schools closed today

List of West Berkshire schools closed today

A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

News

Thatcham school celebrates youth groups
News

Thatcham school celebrates youth groups

Francis Baily puts on colourful display

 
Newbury man arrested in connection with rape investigation
News

Newbury man arrested in connection with rape investigation

Police investigating two incidents which they believe are linked

 
News

Spring concert at St John's Church in Newbury is postponed

 
News

Fraudsters jailed over soccer scam

 
News

Kennet Radio set to go live on FM later this month

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33