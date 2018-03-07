Popular restaurateur Nino Bartolomei dies

Popular Pangbourne restaurateur Nino Bartolomei has died. He lost his battle with illness on Monday.

Nino’s Trattoria in Reading Road will be closed for a few days as a result.

Hundreds of tributes from friends, customers and fellow restaurateurs have been posted on social media.

Meanwhile, his family said in a statement: “To all our dear friends and customers, we’re very sad to share the news that Dad sadly passed away.

“He adored the restaurant and we are all so grateful for your continued support over the years, and for giving him the opportunity to do what he did best.

“After many months of fighting, Dad’s finally at peace.

“Thank you all for your love and understanding, he’ll be sorely missed but never forgotten.”