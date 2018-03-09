go

Builder pleads guilty to unfair trading

Pangbourne resident fined £467 for carrying out a botched garage job

A MAN from Pangbourne who received over £16,000 in payment for a botched garage repair work has been found guilty of breaching secure trading standards.

On March 2 2018, Reading Magistrates' Court heard Mr Andrew Lee Dewhurst of Thames Avenue, Pangbourne, plead guilty to one count of knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice when trading as Stalwart Builders, which contravened the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008. 

It followed an investigation by the Public Protection Partnership (PPP) Trading Standards, which received a complaint about work conducted by Mr Dewhurst at a property in Winnersh between December 2016 and January 2017.

The work related to the updating of the garage structure at the rear of their property with a total of £16,402.83 being paid to Mr Dewhurst.

The work completed was of poor standard.

Mr Dewhurst accepted that some of the work was not ‘to a standard’, but this came under ‘structural’. 

He also accepted that he had made an error of judgment for which he was responsible and that he had not returned to the property. 

Mr Dewhurst was fined £467, reduced from £700 as a result of his guilty plea, costs totalling £3170.34 and a £46 victim surcharge.

Councillor Norman Jorgensen (Wokingham Borough) chairman of the Joint Public Protection Committee, said: “The Partnership will always investigate matters of this nature and where appropriate legal action will follow.

"This kind of offending that leaves people with damaged property or out of pocket is completely unacceptable.

"This fine sends a clear message to would-be perpetrators.”

Any Bracknell, West Berkshire or Wokingham resident with concerns about activity of this nature, or any other trading standards or public protection matter, should contact the service on 01635 519930 or e-mail tsadvice@westberks.gov.uk 

The Public Protection Partnership is a shared service of Bracknell Forest Council, West Berkshire Council and Wokingham Borough Council and delivers trading standards, environmental health and licensing functions.

  • paulGT11

    09/03/2018 - 16:04

    Did the client get his garage fixed? Was any of the £16000 refunded to the client? Doubt it.

