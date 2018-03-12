St John's 'useful' cash boost to The Rosemary Appeal of almost £1.5k

ST JOHN’S Church has raised £1,460 for The Rosemary Appeal, which will be match-funded by The Good Exchange on behalf of Greenham Trust.

A cheque was presented to the chairman of the appeal trustees, Paul Millard, at the Newbury church on Sunday, February 25.

Dr Millard said he was delighted to receive the donation.

The Rev Canon Trevor Maines said: “The parishioners had been enthusiastic with their support for this important project.

“Last year, a garden party held in June, the Songs of Praise service in September, a quiz in November and the grand draw and community Christmas Tree Festival in December had all contributed to the success in reaching such a useful sum.

“Everyone involved had been extremely generous with their time and donations.”

The Rosemary Appeal still needs to raise £1.1m to reach its target of £4.5m to build a renal dialysis and cancer unit at West Berkshire Community Hospital, which is under construction and should be completed by late spring.

The Greenham Wing has already been handed over to the NHS and a new CT scanner is now in operation.