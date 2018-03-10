Exuberant Staffie Mickey just loves human company

EXUBERANT Mickey is looking for an experienced new family to provide him with the love and attention he deserves.

Mickey, pictured left, is a two-year-old energetic Staffordshire bull terrier, who has stolen the hearts of his canine carers at the Hamstead Marshall rehoming centre.

Mickey loves his walks and getting out and about and is looking for an experienced family who can continue his training and socialisation.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Mickey is such a playful lad and entertains us all when he runs around our exercise paddocks – we could watch him all day.

“He is an excitable chap who loves to play, but sometime his exuberance can be a little too much for some other dogs, so he’d prefer to be the only pet in the home with owners who can help him with his socialisation skills when out and about.

“Mickey enjoys human company, so will need his adopters to be around for the majority of the day, building up time left gradually.

“He could live with older teens who are used to a bouncy Staffie.”

If you think you’re the special someone that Mickey has been waiting for, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292, or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk