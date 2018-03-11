go

Mencap to reschedule race day

The event will now be staged in the summer

Fiona Tomas

Reporter:

Fiona Tomas

Contact:

01635 886639

Mencap logo_1

WEST Berkshire Mencap will reschedule its annual race day after last week’s bad weather forced the charity to cancel the event.

The charity and Newbury Racecourse both decided that they had no option but to cancel the primary fundraiser for safety and access reasons on Friday after heavy snow made conditions treacherous.

But they are inviting those people who bought tickets to transfer them to a new date in the summer.

West Berkshire Mencap chief executive Leila Ferguson said: “We are so grateful to everyone for their support and understanding under the circumstances.

“We do hope to run the event in the summer and we will let everyone know when we have a new date, but in the meantime, we’d be incredibly appreciative of donations.

“We hope to make our next event bigger, better and raise even more in support of our services for children and adults with learning disabilities.”

The next West Berkshire Mencap fundraising event is the regular quiz night next Friday, March 16.

It will take place at the Mencap centre on Enborne Road, Newbury, from 7.30pm. 

Tickets are priced £10 per person, which includes a fish and chip supper.

There is a maximum of six people per team.

For more details, visit www.wbmencap.org

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Care home worker preyed on vulnerable victim

Care home worker preyed on vulnerable victim

Fears that deadly dog disease may have reached Greenham Common

Fears that deadly dog disease may have reached Greenham Common

Two incidents bring A34 to a standstill

Two incidents bring A34 to a standstill

Four days of disruption for commuters next week as buses replace trains

Travel woes next week due to rail closure

News

Mencap to reschedule race day
News

Mencap to reschedule race day

The event will now be staged in the summer

 
Council will use powers to unlock land needed for Market Street development
News

Council will use powers to unlock land needed for Market Street development

Councillors give green light for private rights of way to be overridden so project can proceed

2comments

 
News

Firefighters forced onto roof to put out chimney fire

 
News

Doctor has a message of healing

 
News

CCTV image released in connection with a burglary in Pangbourne

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33