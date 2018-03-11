Mencap to reschedule race day

WEST Berkshire Mencap will reschedule its annual race day after last week’s bad weather forced the charity to cancel the event.

The charity and Newbury Racecourse both decided that they had no option but to cancel the primary fundraiser for safety and access reasons on Friday after heavy snow made conditions treacherous.

But they are inviting those people who bought tickets to transfer them to a new date in the summer.

West Berkshire Mencap chief executive Leila Ferguson said: “We are so grateful to everyone for their support and understanding under the circumstances.

“We do hope to run the event in the summer and we will let everyone know when we have a new date, but in the meantime, we’d be incredibly appreciative of donations.

“We hope to make our next event bigger, better and raise even more in support of our services for children and adults with learning disabilities.”

The next West Berkshire Mencap fundraising event is the regular quiz night next Friday, March 16.

It will take place at the Mencap centre on Enborne Road, Newbury, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced £10 per person, which includes a fish and chip supper.

There is a maximum of six people per team.

For more details, visit www.wbmencap.org