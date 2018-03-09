Man charged with sexual offences

Thames Valley Police has charged a 65-year-old man with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child in Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

John Chapman, of Saxon Place, Wantage, was charged today (March 9 2018) with two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13 and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

The charges are in connection with incidents in West Berkshire and Oxfordshire on March 4 2018.

At Reading Magistrates' Court, Mr Chapman was remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on April 2 2018.