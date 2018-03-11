Newbury burglar sentenced to over three years in prison

A NEWBURY man has been jailed for over three years after he burgled a property in Greenham.

Stephen Chandler, 44, of Newtown Road, Newbury was sentenced to a total of three years and nine months after pleading guilty at Reading Crown Court last Monday, March 5 2018.

The conviction and sentencing relates to an incident on 10 January 2018 at Priory Place, Greenham, Newbury when a property was broken into and a number of items stolen.

Liz Saunders, Investigating officer, Detective Constable at Newbury police station, said: “This sentence sends out a strong signal that we will not tolerate burglary which has a lasting impact on victims and the courts will deal robustly with those who are guilty.”