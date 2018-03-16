go

Police film training video in Newbury town centre

A fake crime scene was staged and members of the public should not be worried

Fiona Tomas

Reporter:

Fiona Tomas

Contact:

01635 886639

THAMES Valley Police were seen conducting a routine training video in Newbury’s Market Place this morning.

Two police cars were seen parked in the area, one outside the Hatchet pub with the other stationed directly opposite.

Both cars had their blue lights flashing and the area had been cordoned off with police tape to mimic a crime scene.

A large white lorry was also parked outside the corn exchange, in front of the cars.

A small camera crew were seen filming a man with a fake blow to the head, which a make-up artist had painted.

Members of the police told our reporter at the scene that they were filming a training video and advised us to contact their press office for more information.

They stressed there was no reason to panic.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: "There is currently pre-planned filming of a scenario which will be used for training purposes taking place at Market Place in Newbury, involving a number of police officers.

"The public should not be alarmed by the police presence, if you have any concerns, please contact us via 101."

News

News

