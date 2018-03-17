Sweet Imagination opens at the Kingsland Centre

SOMETHING sweet has opened its doors in Thatcham – and has gone down a treat in its first week of business.

Sweet Imagination opened in the Kingsland Centre on Saturday and offers an “old-fashioned sweet shop with modern twist”.

The business has been launched by Julie Hill and her daughter Colette Myers.

Mrs Myers, one of the shop’s directors, said: “We’ve been really busy and we’ve had really good feedback.

“We’ve already had to put orders in for things that we have run out of.

“The opening was manic. We opened at 10am and there was a queue outside.

“When we let everyone in we couldn’t see anything.”

The shop provides a base for the enterprise, which was originally being run from home.

Mrs Myers added: “It’s working out great, we’re doing really well at the moment. Now we are running out of space here as well.

“We have a really big selection, which is catering for everybody.

“We didn’t expect it to take off how it has so far.”

Speaking before the opening, Mrs Hill said: “Me and my daughter always dabbled in school fetes from home. It’s gotten so big now that we really needed a base.

“Looking at regeneration in Thatcham, there’s one thing that there isn’t; there’s not a decent sweet shop, or in Newbury anymore… let’s give it a go.

“We’re going to do everything, sweet bouquets and delivery and venture in to wedding favours.”

Sweet Imagination has opened where Lillies ladies fashion used to be before it moved to the Courtyard.