go

Sweet Imagination opens at the Kingsland Centre

'Traditional sweet shop with modern twist' opens in Thatcham

Sweet Imagination opens at the Kingsland Centre

SOMETHING sweet has opened its doors in Thatcham – and has gone down a treat in its first week of business. 

Sweet Imagination opened in the Kingsland Centre on Saturday and offers an “old-fashioned sweet shop with modern twist”.

The business has been launched by Julie Hill and her daughter Colette Myers. 

Mrs Myers, one of the shop’s directors, said: “We’ve been really busy and we’ve had really good feedback.

“We’ve already had to put orders in for things that we have run out of.

“The opening was manic. We opened at 10am and there was a queue outside.

“When we let everyone in we couldn’t see anything.”

The shop provides a base for the enterprise, which was originally being run from home. 

Mrs Myers added: “It’s working out great, we’re doing really well at the moment. Now we are running out of space here as well. 

“We have a really big selection, which is catering for everybody.

“We didn’t expect it to take off how it has so far.”

Speaking before the opening, Mrs Hill said: “Me and my daughter always dabbled in school fetes from home. It’s gotten so big now that we really needed a base.

“Looking at regeneration in Thatcham, there’s one thing that there isn’t; there’s not a decent sweet shop, or in Newbury anymore… let’s give it a go. 

“We’re going to do everything, sweet bouquets and delivery and  venture in to wedding favours.”

Sweet Imagination has opened where Lillies ladies fashion used to be before it moved to the Courtyard. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway

Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway

Australian bar Walkabout opens its doors in Newbury

Australian bar Walkabout opens its doors in Newbury

Does Lambourn's horseracing community have a drink problem?

policeman

Newbury Weekly News submits plans to convert its offices into flats

Newbury Weekly News submits plans to convert its offices into flats

News

Sweet Imagination opens at the Kingsland Centre
News

Sweet Imagination opens at the Kingsland Centre

'Traditional sweet shop with modern twist' opens in Thatcham

 
Warning after attempted dog theft in Hungerford 
News

Warning after attempted dog theft in Hungerford

“I’d urge owners to be vigilant, especially if they’re walking their dog off the lead”

 
News

Police film training video in Newbury town centre

 
News

Police appeal for information about a pub burglary

 
News

Theale residents vote in favour of new primary school at North Street playing fields

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33