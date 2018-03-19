go

Kennet radio goes live on FM

Community station makes a jump on mainstream radio

Kennet radio goes live on FM

KENNET Community Radio is now broadcasting live on 106.7FM MHz across Newbury and Thatcham.

Kennet Radio’s resident astrologist Cordelia Mansall had decided that 12.32pm was the best time for the station to officially launch at Broadway House last Saturday. 

To celebrate the event, Thatcham mayor Ellen Crumly and deputy mayor of Newbury Margo Payne both cut a red ribbon. 

After the ceremony, Ms Mansall presented chairman Julian Swift-Hook with an astrological chart showing the ‘birth’ ofKennet Radio on FM.

Mr Swift-Hook then thanked all of the sponsors, donors and volunteers who had made the dream of a community radio station for Newbury and Thatcham into a reality.

He said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Greenham Trust for their amazing support over the last five years.

“We would not be here today if it weren’t for the trust.

“Thanks to all of you, our fantastic volunteers who have given their time and energy to help get Kennet Radio on the air.”

The first full programme broadcast was Decades, a weekly music show presented by Kennet Radio director Jeremy Sharp.

