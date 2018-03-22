go

Lucie's debut joy at Crufts

Thatcham schoolgirl comes second at prestigious dog show

Fiona Tomas

Reporter:

Fiona Tomas

Contact:

01635 886639

Lucie's debut joy at Crufts

A SEVEN-year-old girl from Thatcham defied her underdog status by storming to second place on her Crufts debut.

Lucie Ward was pipped to top spot by an older competitor in the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Handler 6-11 year-old category with Afghan hound Shayla, out of a total of 10 contestants. 

The Whitelands Park School pupil qualified for the prestigious dog show after winning her Young Kennel Club qualifier. 

Miss Ward’s grandmother and experienced dog handler Linda Heath, who has overseen the youngster’s progress, said: “She had the most fantastic show. The pair worked so brilliantly together.

“I had tears streaming down my face – I am so proud of her.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

80-year-old woman cut out of car

80-year old woman cut out of car

School closures

School closures

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Police close off Langley Hill arcade

Police close off Langley Hill arcade

News

Lucie's debut joy at Crufts
News

Lucie's debut joy at Crufts

Thatcham schoolgirl comes second on first appearance at prestigious dog show

 
Fair Close Day Centre gives a royal welcome to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
News

Fair Close Centre gives a royal welcome to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess tours facilities and chats to staff and members at Newbury centre

 
News

Mary Hare movie reaches national film final

 
News

West Berkshire Council responds to complaints that roads weren't gritted

8comments

 
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33