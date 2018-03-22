Lucie's debut joy at Crufts

A SEVEN-year-old girl from Thatcham defied her underdog status by storming to second place on her Crufts debut.

Lucie Ward was pipped to top spot by an older competitor in the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Handler 6-11 year-old category with Afghan hound Shayla, out of a total of 10 contestants.

The Whitelands Park School pupil qualified for the prestigious dog show after winning her Young Kennel Club qualifier.

Miss Ward’s grandmother and experienced dog handler Linda Heath, who has overseen the youngster’s progress, said: “She had the most fantastic show. The pair worked so brilliantly together.

“I had tears streaming down my face – I am so proud of her.”