Pupils' record-breaking run

A new UK record was set for the number of children finishing a primary schools cross country event on Tuesday.

More than 1,250 pupils completed the annual West Berkshire and North Hampshire Championships at Newbury Showground, beating the previous record held by Kent.

The event, now in its 20th year, was organised by Team Kennet Triathlon and Athletics Club and saw 50 schools represented in four races during the day.

