go

Pupils' record-breaking run

New record set for children finishing a cross country event

Pupil's record-breaking run

And they're off....

A new UK record was set for the number of children finishing a primary schools cross country event on Tuesday.

More than 1,250 pupils completed the annual West Berkshire and North Hampshire Championships at Newbury Showground, beating the previous record held by Kent.

The event, now in its 20th year, was organised by Team Kennet Triathlon and Athletics Club and saw 50 schools represented in four races during the day.

Due to the event being held just before our deadlines, the full story, with results and two pages of pictures, will be in next week's (Thursday, March 29) Newbury Weekly News.

All of the photos taken by our photographer will also be in a special gallery online next Thursday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

School closures

School closures

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Police close off Langley Hill arcade

Police close off Langley Hill arcade

West Berkshire Council responds to complaints that roads weren't gritted

West Berkshire responds over gritters

News

Pupil's record-breaking run
News

Pupils' record-breaking run

New record set for children finishing a cross country event

 
Getting expert lowdown on Cheltenham
News

Getting expert lowdown on Cheltenham

 
News

Active Newbury resident celebrates 103rd birthday

 
News

Unfaithful deacon attacked by betrayed wife

 
News

Hungerford Rugby Club mourns the passing of former president

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33