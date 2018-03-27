go

Newburytoday appeal helps boost Easter egg pile

Toby Carvery will hand out the chocolate treats to vulnerable children in the area

The Easter eggs collected by Toby Carvery to hand out to vulnerable youngsters this Easter

A Newbury restaurant has thanked the public for its overwhelming generosity after it sent out an appeal for Easter eggs on Newburytoday.

The Toby Carvery, on London Road, was aiming to collect 100 chocolate eggs to pass on to vulnerable children around the district this Easter.

But with just four days of collecting to go, they had only reached half of their target. Luckily kind-hearted residents rushed to help after we ran an appeal on Newburytoday last Frida

The bumper stash will now be passed on to children known to the district's social services and who are unlikely to receive an Easter Egg from anyone else this year, as well as to young carers.

A statement from the restaurant said: “The team at the Toby Carvery want to say a massive thank you to Newburytoday and to the public who so generously helped out our Easter egg appeal for vulnerable children.

“The public really showed their support and we couldn’t believe the amount of donations we received.

“So a massive thank you to everyone.”

They are now running a competition for people to guess how many eggs they eventually received. The winners will receive a £20 Toby gift card. You can enter on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

