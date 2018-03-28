Gain knowledge of volunteering

MORE than 80 organisations will join forces tomorrow to raise awareness of volunteering in the largest project of its kind held in West Berkshire.

The information event aims to promote the value of volunteering and to highlight the help and support available to residents from community and voluntary sector organisations across the district.

It will take place at The Grandstand, Newbury Racecourse, between 9.30am and 4.30pm, with West Berkshire Council chairman Quentin Webb formally opening proceedings at 11am.

Principally aimed at potential volunteers and residents who have recently moved to the area, businesses who are looking to broaden their community links are also invited to attend.

It will also be an opportunity for existing volunteers who want to expand their network.

Among the 86 groups set to attend are those providing services for children, older people, disabled people and people with learning disabilities, as well as listening charities and young family support.

They will be joined by arts organisations, cancer charities, health services, mental health support groups, dementia support services, stop smoking help, befriending services, funders and many more.

The event is part of a joint collaboration between the Volunteer Centre West Berkshire (VCWB), West Berkshire Council, the Health and Wellbeing Board and Awards for All.

Free return travel is available from Newbury town centre to the event, on local buses 9 and 123, which can be hailed from Cheap Street (outside the Kennet Centre) to the Rondetto Avenue stop at Newbury Racecourse.

Free parking will also be accessible via the new bridge over Hambridge Lane.

VCWB director Garry Poulson said: “In West Berkshire, we have a thriving voluntary and community sector making a real difference in communities across the district.

“We want to raise awareness of the help and support all these groups are providing so that they can work more closely together and become an even more effective network of support for local people.

“This will be one of the largest volunteering events in the South of England in recent years, with plenty of help and support on offer.”