The Newbury named best bar in the Thames Valley

Bartholomew Street pub triumphs at Thames Valley Hospitality Awards

Charlotte Booth

Pete Lumber, second from left, and The Newbury pub team toast their win at the hospitality awards

THE Newbury pub has scooped a hospitality award.

The Bartholomew Street venue picked up Bar of the Year at the 2018 Thames Valley Hospitality Awards, which were held in Reading on Sunday, March 18. 

Elsewhere, The Donnington Valley Hotel, Golf and Spa won bronze in the Hotel of the Year award. 

The owner of The Newbury, Pete Lumber, said: “It’s fantastic to win. We are an independent business and it is obviously harder for us as a business to survive in the current market. 

“It is the customers who make us what we are and without their support we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.” 

The Newbury was also shortlisted for Restaurant of the Year.

