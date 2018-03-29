go

Two main roads in Newbury to be hit by works at same time

TWO busy roads in Newbury will be hit by roadworks next week.

The A343 Andover Road in Newbury will be closed to southbound traffic between Tydehams and Monks Lane for two weeks from Tuesday, April 3 while SGN renew a gas main.

Northbound traffic will be unaffected.

The works are expected to last for approximately two weeks and all through traffic will be diverted via the A339 and Monks Lane.

All enquiries should be directed to SGN on 01252 353536.  

At the same time, Mill Lane will be closed at the Kings Road junction for four days from Tuesday, April 3.

The closure is to allow Thames Water to make connections to adjoining properties.

The closure will be in place day and night and those needing access to Mill Lane should follow the diversion route via A339, A4, Hambridge Road and Bone Lane.

The one-way order on Mill Lane will be temporarily revoked during the closure to allow access from the eastern end of Mill Lane.

All enquiries should be sent to Thames Water on 02035 778329.

A plan of the closure can be found at www.roadworks.org  

