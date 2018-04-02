Thatcham councillors back housing plan

THATCHAM Town Council has not objected to detailed plans for 75 homes off Tull Way.

Bloor Homes has submitted a reserved matters application detailing the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the houses – to be built north of the Henwick Worthy sports ground.

After hearing from Bloor Homes representatives at a meeting last week, town councillors raised no objections to the scheme.

Bloor said that the scheme offered a well-designed and attractive development; and councillors heard that the new homes would have a “really generous” distance of nearly 30 metres between properties in neighbouring Bowling Green Road.

They added that the affordable housing would be dispersed throughout the site, in accordance with district council policy, while main roads and formal footpaths would be adopted by West Berkshire Council.

Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham West) said he had concerns about access to the development from Tull Way.

However, he was told that the access had been agreed at the appeal stage and that Bloor would be widening the road to incorporate the right hand turn.

An island or pedestrian crossing is also included in the scheme.

Committee chairman Richard Crumly (Con, Thatcham Central) proposed that councillors raise no objection.

However, he then abstained from the vote in case the plans came before West Berkshire Council’s eastern area planning committee – which he is a member of.

The application has attracted three objections from residents so far, ranging from the impact on infrastructure, speeding and air pollution.

One resident said: “The urbanisation of Thatcham is ruining what was once a lovely small rural town.

“There used to be separation between Thatcham and Newbury.

“Soon this will not be the case.

“With other development proposed and approved in the area, this development is not needed to provide housing stock and is only of benefit to the developers and local farmer who owned the land.”

A request for a hedgehog highway, to enable the local population to move between properties, from a nearby resident was picked up by Bloor.

Representatives at last week’s meeting said they would take the suggestion on board.

The private homes will comprise a mix of eight two-bed, 19 three-bed and 18 four-bed properties.

Thirty of the homes (40 per cent) will be affordable and split between a mix of eight one-bed, 14 two-bed and eight three-bed properties.

The majority of the homes will be two-storey arranged in detached, semi-detached and short terrace formations, with some small format two-storey blocks of apartments.

Some bungalows will also be placed along the northern edge of the development.

Bloor would not commit to a timescale for the build as it was subject to the planning process.

A decision is expected from West Berkshire Council by May 17 and, following the pre-commencement conditions, Bloor said work would start as soon as it was ready to get on site.

View and comment on the application by entering the reference code 18/00307/RESMAJ into West Berkshire Council’s planning website.