go

Week in pictures 29th March- 4th April

Photos taken from around the district.

Phil Cannings

Reporter:

Phil Cannings

Contact:

Mobile

Week in pictures 29th March- 4th April

Not everyone was happy to see the stormtroopers at Highclere Castle Easter Trail 

Nicky Henderson's yard was the only one open for Lambourn open day.

Bobs worth seemed pleased to see the crowds coming in. 

Hungerford Town FC go 8 points clear of relegation after beating rivals 

Poole Town 4-0 on Monday

The race is on! Devizes to Westminster canoe race came through

Newbury

Thatcham Stall holders got in the spirit of Easter 

Knowledge event at Newbury Racecourse, opened by Quentin Webb

The weather didn't stop the classic car show at Newbury Showground

For more photos from this weeks paper visit http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p645861485

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Missing Newbury girl found

Missing Newbury girl found

Newbury man gets suspended sentence for town centre attack

Court

Former magistrates court to become homes

Former magistrates court to become homes

Driver was over the limit after pub row

Driver was over the limit after pub row

News

What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?
News

What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?

Tell us which installation you like the most

 
Week in pictures 29th March- 4th April
News

Week in pictures 29th March- 4th April

Our selection of some of photos taken from around the district

 
News

Veterans' art recalls war in Salonika

 
News

New principal outlines plans to open 'University Centre Newbury'

 
Sport

Herring pleased with 'healthy competition' in Crusaders squad

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33