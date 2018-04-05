Week in pictures 29th March- 4th April

Newbury MP to talk about impact of Brexit at public meeting in Wash Common on Thursday
Not everyone was happy to see the stormtroopers at Highclere Castle Easter Trail
Nicky Henderson's yard was the only one open for Lambourn open day.
Bobs worth seemed pleased to see the crowds coming in.
Hungerford Town FC go 8 points clear of relegation after beating rivals
Poole Town 4-0 on Monday
The race is on! Devizes to Westminster canoe race came through
Newbury
Thatcham Stall holders got in the spirit of Easter
Knowledge event at Newbury Racecourse, opened by Quentin Webb
The weather didn't stop the classic car show at Newbury Showground
