go

What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?

Tell us which installation you like the most

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?

We want to know which piece of public art you most admire in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Tell us your favourites, using the comment facility below, and we will compile a picture gallery of the best installations in the area.

Here are a couple of suggestions from us – the mosaic outside Newbury library made by many townsfolk under the supervision of artist Paul Forsey, and the Couple in Conversation sculpture on the Robin Hood roundabout made by Johannes von Strumm.

Let's highlight the best public art in the area...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Missing Newbury girl found

Missing Newbury girl found

Newbury man gets suspended sentence for town centre attack

Court

Former magistrates court to become homes

Former magistrates court to become homes

Driver was over the limit after pub row

Driver was over the limit after pub row

News

What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?
News

What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?

Tell us which installation you like the most

 
Week in pictures 29th March- 4th April
News

Week in pictures 29th March- 4th April

Our selection of some of photos taken from around the district

 
News

Veterans' art recalls war in Salonika

 
News

New principal outlines plans to open 'University Centre Newbury'

 
Sport

Herring pleased with 'healthy competition' in Crusaders squad

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33