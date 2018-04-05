What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?

We want to know which piece of public art you most admire in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Tell us your favourites, using the comment facility below, and we will compile a picture gallery of the best installations in the area.

Here are a couple of suggestions from us – the mosaic outside Newbury library made by many townsfolk under the supervision of artist Paul Forsey, and the Couple in Conversation sculpture on the Robin Hood roundabout made by Johannes von Strumm.

Let's highlight the best public art in the area...