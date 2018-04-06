Puddle jumping will make a splash in Market Place on Sunday

CHILDREN will be able to make a splash this weekend when puddle jumping returns to Newbury.

The free family-fun event, which is organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by the Kennet Shopping centre, takes place in the Market Place from 11am to 2pm on Sunday.

The day will involve several activities, including welly wanging, arts and crafts, face painting and children’s rides.

There will also be regular visits from the Newbury Fire Station, which will provide the water for all the action.

Laura Adamson, events manager at Newbury BID, said: “We are delighted to bring back the hugely-successful puddle jumping event.

"Newbury BID are committed to organising events for the community and attracting visitors to the town and this year is no exception.”

For more information, visit www.visitnewbury.org.uk