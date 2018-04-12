UK’s largest dog show back at Newbury Showground

DOG lovers across West Bark-shire and beyond will be treated to a weekend of canine fun when the UK’s largest dog show returns for another year.

Back for a fifth time, the All About Dogs Show will be held at Newbury Showground on Saturday and Sunday – and has something to get everyone’s tails wagging.

The family-fun event will see a mix of activities, arena displays, demonstrations and entertainment, as well as expert advice and shopping opportunities.

Dog show classes will include the cutest pup and best rescue dog, the pooch with the waggiest tail and the dog with the worst hair day, while world-class arena displays and demonstrations will showcase the skills and bonds between dogs and their handlers.

There will be the chance to meet and chat with renowned dog experts at the Village Green and talent shows for gifted pooches.

The main stage will also boast several live demonstrations, with a special guest performance from Britain’s Got Talent 2016 finalist Trip Hazard.

Lucy Heath and her tiny companion Trip Hazard will treat audiences to fun performances and moves.

The show will also boast a huge selection of both dog-related and general stands and stalls selling the very latest gadgets and products, with many at special discounted prices.

All About Dogs director Matt Upson said: “The festival’s popularity is growing every year and we are always looking at new ways to entertain and delight our visitors.

“Our aim is to deliver a spectacular, feel-good day out for both our two- and four-legged visitors and to offer them something unique they wouldn’t get at a traditional dog show event.

“We see the shows as really fun family events and, of course, that definitely includes the doggy family members.”

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 5pm.

There will be free parking and event goers can save up to 50 per cent on tickets by using the promotional code ‘DOG’ when they book online at www.allaboutdogsshow.co.uk