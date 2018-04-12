go

Drop in session for six-month road closure

Thames Water answering questions today (Thursday)

Burst water main leads to road closure

DETAILS of a major road closure between Thatcham and Bucklebury will be provided at a drop-in session today (Thursday).

Harts Hill Road between Floral Way and Briff Lane will be closed for six months, from April 30 until October 1, while Thames Water replaces a water main.

Thames Water will be holding a drop-in session for residents at the Upper Bucklebury Memorial Hall between 2pm and 7pm. 

  • Ihavenonickname

    12/04/2018 - 15:03

    Waste of time and breath! They simply don't care about the locals being cut off from Thatcham or being forced into a four mile + return journey for up to six months! Big corporate bullies! I asked about compensation through money off our water bill to no avail! I asked about partial closure/opening around their working hours to no avail! Corporate Bullies aided and abetted by WBC who have granted the road closure!

