Drop in session for six-month road closure

DETAILS of a major road closure between Thatcham and Bucklebury will be provided at a drop-in session today (Thursday).

Harts Hill Road between Floral Way and Briff Lane will be closed for six months, from April 30 until October 1, while Thames Water replaces a water main.

Thames Water will be holding a drop-in session for residents at the Upper Bucklebury Memorial Hall between 2pm and 7pm.