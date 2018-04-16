Shaw woman takes on triple fundraising effort

THREE charities are set to benefit from the efforts of a Shaw woman who is taking on the London Marathon later this month.

Nancy Williams is running for Endometriosis UK, Epilepsy Action and The Prostate Cancer Research Centre.

She has a chosen these three charities as she has personally suffered from endometriosis and epilepsy.

Her father and grandfather have also had prostate cancer.

Miss Williams is determined to complete the 26.2-mile route on April 22, supported by her family, friends and charities.

She hopes to raise more than £1,500, which will be split between the three causes.

She entered the ballot having been inspired by a friend who ran the London Marathon the year before.

Miss Williams said that she never expected to win a place, but is now training hard and determined to reach the finish line in time for a medal.

She said: “What has kept me going is the thought that I am raising money to help other people who have been affected by endometriosis, epilepsy or prostate cancer.

“I know first-hand how debilitating these conditions can be and how important it is to receive the right support as quickly as possible.

“I am not built for speed, but I do have stamina and lots of fantastic people spurring me on to succeed.”

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-portal/fundraiserPage?pageId=850703 to sponsor Miss Williams.