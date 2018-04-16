Newbury doctor ready for ‘small physical challenge’ of London Marathon

A NEWBURY doctor is running the “small physical challenge” of this year’s London Marathon to support those overcoming challenges every day.

Forty-five-year-old Emily Harrop is aiming to raise £25,000 for Helen & Douglas House children’s hospice, where she works as a consultant in paediatric palliative care.

The charity cares for terminally-ill children, young adults and their families from Newbury and the surrounding areas.

Dr Harrop, who lives in Stroud Green, said: “I find myself overwhelmed on a daily basis by the courage and determination shown by the children and their families who are cared for by Helen & Douglas House, in overcoming physical and emotional challenges.

“Taking part in this marathon gives me a chance to undertake a small physical challenge of our own, for a great cause, which will also increase the profile of a great local charity.”

Dr Harrop will be part of Team HDH and will be participating in the big race alongside Roeland Mertens – a friend from Newbury Runners – and 13 others.

Trevor Marshall from JACKfm, who recently raised more than £200,000 for the charity at the Helen & Douglas House Radiothon, will also run with her.

Dr Harrop regularly takes part in Newbury Parkrun and was due to take on the Reading Half Marathon.

Despite the event being cancelled due to bad weather, she still ran her half marathon in the snow as training.

She said: “I am really excited to be running the 2018 Virgin London Marathon.

“This is a huge challenge for me, as the furthest official race that I have ever run to date is 15 miles.

“I have, as always, drawn inspiration from the children and young people that we look after at Helen & Douglas House as I have struggled my way through my training over the last 11 months.

“I have run over a hundred miles a month since December.

“March was the hardest month of training because of the freezing temperatures and the snow.

“My training has mostly been on Greenham Common and the children sometimes come along with me on their bicycles to help me train.”

Dr Harrop has so far raised £4,560 of her £25,000 target.

Donations to help her towards her goal can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emily-harrop-vlm

If you would like to run the 2019 London Marathon in aid of Helen & Douglas House, email events@helenanddouglas.org.uk or call (01865) 799166.