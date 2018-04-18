Phew, it's a scorcher!

TEMPERATURES are set to rise to heights of 23°C in Newbury this week – with the hottest April day for 10 years being predicted.

Today (Wednesday), temperatures are expected to reach 21°C from 2pm with clear, sunny skies.

Tomorrow will have the same sunny skies, but with an increased temperature of 23°C from 3pm.

Friday and Saturday are both predicted to reach 21°C at their peaks, with more clear skies on the way.

From Sunday, the temperature is expected to drop slightly by a couple of degrees, but will feel significantly cooler due to the cloudier skies.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging the public to take extra care while enjoying the sunshine.

Those in the countryside are advised to keep open fires in safe, designated areas, and to always report a fire outside of these bounds.

Residents are also warned to never leave bottles or glass in the woodlands, as the sun may shine through and possibly cause a fire.

Station manager Martin Simmonds said: “While we want people to make the most of the good weather, we also want people to enjoy it safely.

“We want to encourage our residents to follow our safety advice to help prevent an incident from occurring in the first place.

"Careful preparation of activities outside and away from the home will go a long way to prevent fires and other emergencies.”

Further precautions to avoid causing fires and staying safe include never throwing cigarettes ends from car windows, and never cooking near flammable materials or long grass.

It is also advised to only get rid of disposable barbecues after they have cooled – never empty hot ashes into bins as this could melt plastic and lead to a fire.

Never tackle a fire if it cannot be extinguished with a bucket of water, evacuate the area quickly and call the fire department.

If you are planning a camping getaway or visiting a caravan to enjoy the weather, make sure all smoke alarms are in working order and all air vents are cleared for proper ventilation, to avoid the build-up of poisonous gases.

Never park cars less than six metres from caravans or tents, as in the event of a fire, this increases the chance of the fire spreading.

Keep barbecues in an open area as they can give off an invisible, odourless carbon monoxide gas, which can be lethal.

Barbecues should be started with approved lighter fluid only, and only on cold coals.