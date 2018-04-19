go

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct. 

In other news, the Sandleford saga returns.  

Plus, a takeaway restaurant manager has been caught with his fingers in the till to the tune of £8,000.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, we examine a new plan to redevelop the town’s rail station ‘gateway.’

Plus: Oops! which civic dignitary has been spotted parking in a disabled bay?

In Thatcham this week, Wembley here we come! And a young cyclist is on track thanks to local business support. 

And in Hampshire, a Woolton Hill couple celebrate 65 years of marriage and The Clere school netball squad take third place in Liddington tournament.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

Suspected break-in at high street store

Suspended jail term for stabbing dog twice

'Rail blockade' to hit West Berkshire next week

Time frame announced for Newbury bus station move

Week in pictures 12th April- 18th April
Week in pictures 12th April- 18th April

Photos taken from around the district.

 
Robinson targets title after sealing promotion
Robinson targets title after sealing promotion

The Kingfishers beat Highworth on Monday night to confirm their promotion to the Southern League

 
Royal visit for 40th Newbury Spring Festival

 
'Knitted Newbury' goes on show

 
Budding journalists made of the write stuff

 

