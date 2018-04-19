go

'Knitted Newbury' goes on show

A group of talented knitters spent 1,000 hours-plus to create this unique piece of art work

Fiona Tomas

Reporter:

Fiona Tomas

Contact:

01635 886639

A KNITTED representation of Newbury – which has been nine months in the making – was unveiled last week.

Around 20 knitters came together at Old Chapel Textile Centre in Greenham to launch ‘Knitted Newbury’ on April 7.

As well as historic buildings such as the Corn Exchange, Shaw House and St Nicolas Church, other well-known associations with Newbury are also included in the piece, such as Swampy, the Greenham peace women and the Newbury Coat.

The event was opened by the current Master of the Clothworkers, Dr Carol Boulter, with Newbury mayor David Fenn and sculptor Johannes Von Stumm also in attendance.

Visitors were invited to see an exhibition of the work and the process of making the impressive 2.5 x 1.5 hanging.

Project manager Sue Howell said: “I cannot believe the skills and patience shown by this group of talented knitters, who have spent 1,000 hours-plus to create this unique piece of art work.

“It has certainly been challenging, as all patterns were created by the individual knitters based on photographic images and personal observation.”

The hanging will remain on exhibition at The Old Chapel Textile Centre until Tuesday, April 24, after which it will be hung in the café until September.

It will later be available to go into the community and postcards are available to buy.

Anyone wishing to know more about Knitted Newbury or is interested in starting a similar project, can contact Mrs Howell via sue_h53@yahoo.co.uk or contact The Old Chapel on (01635) 38740.

