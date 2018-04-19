go

Budding journalists made of the write stuff

John O'Gaunt pupils aiming for careers in the media

Jordan O'Neill

Reporter:

Jordan O'Neill

Front row, from left, Ciaran Morrison, Alex Nutley and Abigail Cook, with their school pal Enzo Scarlett behind

THREE John O’Gaunt pupils have spent the last few years taking part in the school’s journalism club and it has inspired them to pursue a career in the industry.

Ciaran Morrison, Alex Nutley and Abigail Cook, all aged 16, have been trained by journalists and editors and have written about the school’s students during their time in the club.

They are also training younger pupils to become student journalists.

The trio hope to achieve careers in sports journalism, photography and travel writing respectively and will attend A-level colleges from September.

Headteacher Alan Henderson said: “These students have been exceptional in their attitude, creativity and enthusiasm.

“There is no doubt that they will go far in their careers.”

