Top award for book blogger Lucy Pearson

FORMER West Berkshire resident Lucy Pearson won The Book Blogger prize at The London Book Fair last week after travelling from Sydney, Australia, to attend the ceremony.

Although she now lives overseas, her family still live in Midgham.

Her blog, The Literary Edit, features various reviews for different books she has read and bookstores she has visited around the world – as well as a journal detailing her travels and life as an expat.

Representatives of the fair praised her work, saying: “The judges really loved the wonderful aesthetic of this blog.

“It inscribes the book into day-to-day life.

“Her professionalism shone through with her fresh enthusiastic approach, that seeps through to all her other channels.”

The London Book Fair took place last week at London Olympia.

It awarded those who contribute to the book industry through social media, on mediums such as YouTube, Instagram and blogging.

After winning her award, Miss Pearson was interviewed by Mariella Frostrop for BBC Radio 4.

