ROC Running team are ready to race

THE ROC Running Team today showed off their new kit in preparation for the Newbury ROC 10k race on May 27.

CEO of Roc Matt Franklin said: “The team look fantastic in their new shirts, and everybody in the business is excited to be involved in some way with this fantastic Newbury community event.

"I am so proud that we have 22 people registered to run in our team shirt. Roc want to really be involved in sport and activity around the town and to the community that is so important to our success, and the Roc10k is just the start of that.

"Good luck to everybody in the team, I hope my blue shirt is somewhere near the middle come the finishing line.”

Roc Technologies is the new sponsor of the Newbury 10k race along with support from The Good Exchange.

To register for the race, click on the Newbury Athletics Club website http://www.newburyac.org.uk/road-running/newbury10k

To donate, click on The Good Exchange and support the chosen charity PALS https://app.thegoodexchange.com/project/11919/pals-west-berkshire/pals-west-berkshire-partners-for-active-leisure-scheme