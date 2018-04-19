Police officer tipped off Thatcham drug suspect

A POLICE officer tipped off a suspect in a Thatcham drugs investigation that his property was going to be raided.

The officer, who can only be referred to as Officer B, resigned from the force before a misconduct hearing found them guilty of gross misconduct.

The officer inappropriately shared information in October and November last year that led to a suspect learning that a search warrant would be executed at his property in Thatcham.

Officer B also failed to challenge a colleague about background checks on individuals carried out for a non-policing purpose.

A public misconduct hearing held this week found that Officer B had breached the standards of professional behaviour concerning honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and challenging and reporting improper conduct.

The hearing concluded that Officer B would have been dismissed from the force without notice if they had remained in service.

Deputy chief constable John Campbell said: “Officer B’s conduct fell below the standards expected of a police officer, and resulted in a suspect in a drugs investigation being informed that a warrant was going to be executed at his property.

“It is vital that the public have confidence in police officers, and that those officers uphold the professional standards expected of them. Officer B has failed to uphold these standards.”

The hearing, heard at Thames Valley Police Headquarters in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, was chaired by legally qualified Emma Nott.

Mrs Nott ruled that the officer must not be named and should be referred to as Officer B and that nothing should be published identifying the officer, their department or role. Officer B’s gender can also not be disclosed.

The Newbury Weekly News asked Thames Valley Police how Officer B informed the suspect, whether they had been arrested or charged with any offences and whether they would retain their pension. The force did not respond by the time the NWN went to press.