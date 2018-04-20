Smile – more sunshine ahead

THE sunshine will be sticking around for most of the weekend, with high temperatures continuing for the rest of today (Friday) and tomorrow.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures will reach heights of 22°C today and tomorrow, and will begin to cool from Sunday, when it will drop to 18°C.

Today will remain bright and clear, with cloudier skies expected to make a return tomorrow – despite the warm temperatures.

It is advised that you stay protected with sunscreen, and ensure you are keeping hydrated throughout the day.

The Fire and Rescue Service continues to urge the public to remain safe while enjoying the sun, by taking necessary precautions to avoid outbreaks of fire or harmful toxins.