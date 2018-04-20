go

Rogue Thatcham trader must pay £4,000

Trader admits offence

John Garvey

John Garvey

A ROGUE trader based in Newbury and Thatcham has received more than £4,000 in court fines and costs.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 6, was Tony Park, aged 54, of Loundyes Close, Thatcham.

He admitted being a trader who contravened the requirements of professional diligence by engaging in behaviour which materially distorted, or was likely to materially distort, the economic behaviour of the average consumer with regard to a product; namely, works to widen the existing opening between the kitchen and dining room at 15 Park Avenue, Thatcham.

The offence was committed between September 1 and 16 last year and the charge was brought by West Berkshire Council under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

Mr Park was made subject to a two-year conditional discharge.

However, he was also ordered to pay £800 compensation to his victim plus £3,200 costs and a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.

Suspected break-in at high street store

'Rail blockade' to hit West Berkshire next week

Thatcham west by-election results

Time frame announced for Newbury bus station move

