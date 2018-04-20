Debut runner from Newbury gearing up for London Marathon

EDWINA Gudgeon may have watched her husband complete four London Marathons, but on Sunday the Newbury resident will be powering towards the finish line herself.

After enduring months of gruelling training, the 45-year-old is gearing up for the 26.2-mile route to raise money for Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust (NDCCT) in the televised event.

The small and independent charity, established in 1984, helps local people who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and works with day hospice and medical professionals to help improve the support offered from the point of diagnosis.

The charity stepped in to help Mrs Gudgeon’s younger sister Alice, who died in July 2010 – just seven months after she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The charity provided her with the necessary equipment and care she needed to stay at her parents’ house, where she wanted to be in the last few weeks of her life.

It is typically harder for smaller charities to be granted a place in the London Marathon ballot – which receives thousands of entries every year.

And it is why Mrs Gudgeon feels incredibly lucky to be the one representing the charity in this year’s event.

“After the charity told me on the phone that they’d been awarded a place, I cried,” said Mrs Gudgeon, who has already raised more than £1,000 for her cause.

“People used to say that I’d run a marathon and I would say ‘no chance’.

“Never say never.”

To sponsor Mrs Gudgeon, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving. com/fundraiser-display/show ROFundraiserPage?userUrl= TeamGudgeon&pageUrl=5