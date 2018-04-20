Newbury woman running London Marathon for MS-UK

A 22-YEAR-OLD Newbury woman is running the London Marathon with her mother on Sunday to raise money for the charity MS-UK.

Ellie-Rose Bennett, on this her first marathon, will run with her mum Sue Bennett, who has multiple sclerosis (MS).

This will be Mrs Bennett’s fourth London Marathon.

Miss Bennett said: “I volunteered at last year’s marathon and met a lot of people from

MS-UK at the end of the race and I was able to hear their stories and their reasons for doing

it.

“I just want to be part of that atmosphere.

“My mum has MS and she just perseveres and has run many marathons.

“She doesn’t let it stop her.

“I’m looking forward to doing the marathon as it will be something different.

“My training runs have been mundane but the atmosphere on Sunday will be really good.”

So far, Miss Bennett has raised more than £2,300 for the charity.

To donate, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=EllieRoseBennett&pageUrl=2